Drew McIntyre is not messing around anymore.

The WWE superstar and former world champion has been at war with CM Punk ever since the Royal Rumble, with both men getting the best of each other on multiple occasions. However, the Scottish Warrior has been unhinged on social media, especially since Punk cost him the world title at WrestleMania and at Money In The Bank.

Today, McIntyre shared a photo with AEW superstar, Jack Perry, who famously got into a scuffle with Punk at AEW All In 2023, one that cost Punk his job with the promotion. The footage of the incident was later used in an AEW storyline, showing that Punk slapped Perry and put him in a choke.

McIntyre writes, “It’s a real photo, cry us a river,’ a nod to what Perry screamed at Punk during the All In broadcast.