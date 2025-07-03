During a recent interview with Complex, John Cena shared his list of wrestling trash talker GOATS, including Roddy Piper and CM Punk. He said,

“That’s a tough one. Some pioneers, again. Roddy Piper comes into play. You can’t ignore Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, nor ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin, CM Punk.”

During a recent appearance on “This Morning on Wednesday,” John Cena discussed his upcoming WWE retirement at the end of the year.

You can check out some highlights from the interview below:

On the finality of his retirement: “I can understand the entertainment industry may have set an ambiguous standard about what retirement is. I’m 48 years old and I made a promise when I started getting success in WWE way back around 2004. I promised the audience when I felt I lost a step, it was time to step away. The company has so many stars. They’re in great hands. The industry has allowed me to perform in front of crowds like the crazy crowds in the O2 for 25 years. I just wanted to do something different. No WWE superstars ever really retired. So this is for sure the end for me. My last match is in the middle of December.”

On how he’ll feel once he’s wrestled his final match: “Gosh, honestly, I feel great. I think I’ll be able to tell you how I felt when it’s January and it’s all done. But gosh, I’m looking forward to the to the next appearance and the next one. We’ve got 15 dates left. I had 36 for the whole year, so we’re over halfway there, and the audience has been great. We’ve been making some compelling TV. I’m really excited to see how it ends.”

