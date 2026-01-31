Sami Zayn was set for a fairytale situation in Saudi Arabia this weekend.

But unfortunately, it was not meant to be.

In the co-main event of the WWE Royal Rumble: Riyadh premium live event on Saturday, January 31 in Saudi Arabia, it was “The Scottish Warrior” who emerged victorious, defeating Zayn with back-to-back Claymore Kicks to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Featured below is a recap of the match:

Undisputed WWE Championship

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Sami Zayn After a break, we shift gears and get ready for our high stakes co-main event. We return inside the big Saudi stadium where we hear the familiar sounds of Sami Zayn’s catchy-ass theme song. He makes his way to the ring, fired up, and receiving the usual hometown style reaction he always gets in Saudi Arabia. Zayn settles in the ring and fires up the crowd some more with his enthusiastic passion. His music dies down. We hear the sword-swipe and then the theme for the reigning, defending Undisputed WWE Champion hits to bring out “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre. Mark Nash handles the final formal pre-match ring introductions for the challenger and the champion, and then the bell sounds to get this championship clash officially off-and-running. The two start things off with a traditional collar-and-elbow lock-up. McIntyre muscles Zayn into the corner. The referee breaks things up. McIntyre blasts Zayn with a couple of kicks to the bread basket, and then slaps on a tight side-head lock and begins to squeeze. Zayn whips him off, but McIntyre shoulder tackles him down. McIntyre chops away at the popular Zayn. McIntyre really takes it to Zayn. Zayn fights back and sends him over the top rope before hitting a somersault senton. Zayn holds his lower back in pain, and the referee checks on him. McIntyre smells the blood in the water and starts to attack Zayn’s back. McIntyre drives his back into the ring apron. He then gets him in the ring for a spine-buster. McIntyre works over the back. Every time Zayn tries to fight back, he’s taken back down. McIntyre hits a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker to keep him contained. McIntyre sets up for a super-plex, but Zayn counters. Zayn hits a sunset flip powerbomb. After a few moments, McIntyre gets up and takes Zayn down with a neck-breaker. McIntyre goes for a Claymore Kick, but Zayn boots him and hits a Blue Thunder Bomb for a near fall. The crowd bit on that one already. They’re gonna go nuts for real false-finishes later. We see several more minutes of back-and-forth action and then serious business starts to pick up. After Zayn is put through the commentary desk at ringside, his back was worse-for-wears for the rest of the match. McIntyre targeted the back and ultimately finished Zayn off with two Claymore Kicks for the win to retain. Winner and STILL Undisputed WWE Champion: Drew McIntyre

