Earlier today, Drew McIntyre broke the internet when he shared a photo with AEW superstar Jack Perry in an attempt to troll his SummerSlam opponent, CM Punk. Punk and Perry had the infamous incident at All In London back in 2023, one which cost Punk his job in AEW.

McIntyre has since deleted the photo, with many online assuming that the Scottish Warrior now has heat with WWE and CM Punk. However, that would inaccurate. WRKD Wrestling reports that McIntyre and Punk are working closely together to craft their feud, and all references, AEW once included, have been given the green light by Punk ahead of time. It is not known why McIntyre deleted the photo so we will keep you updated on that as that story break.

McIntyre and Punk will finally get their hands on each other at SummerSlam on August 3rd.