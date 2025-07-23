Drew McIntyre has opened up about the now-viral “Bored at work” selfie he took mid-match at WrestleMania, shedding light on how the idea came together—and how he pulled it off again at WrestleMania 41.

During his appearance on Impaulsive with Logan Paul this week, McIntyre explained that the concept was something he and a close friend brainstormed just hours before his match with Seth Rollins at that year’s WrestleMania.

“It came about that day. Nobody knew I was going to do it,” McIntyre said. “My buddy and I were in the gym and I built myself a team around me over the past couple of years. You bring in people you trust to soundboard off of. A lot of our superstars need that because they embarrass themselves online or in interviews. We’re in the gym and I’m like, ‘Imagine if someone tweeted during a match. Imagine if it was at Mania.’ I didn’t think it was possible. It was too last minute. Mania was on in a couple of hours and I had to go to the building. I thought about it and was like, ‘There is a moment where I think it might be possible. I’ll tell you what, we’ll make a plan, and if it’s possible, I’ll do it, but I’ll never sacrifice the match integrity and make myself or my opponent look silly, but we’ll have a plan.’”

Despite not telling anyone in WWE about it beforehand, McIntyre saw an opportunity during the bout when Rollins was down on the outside.

“Nobody knew in the back. I didn’t know if it was going to happen. We had a moment where Seth took an overhead suplex on the floor and he’s selling on the floor. I’m like, ‘It’s time.’ My brother was right there. ‘Give me the phone.’ We did it right there on the fly and it exploded,” he recalled.

McIntyre confirmed he had everything prepped in advance, saying, “Yes. I took a picture, then I gave [the phone] off. I already had it saved and ready to go. (The picture) had to get added by my mate and sent. It was done that quickly.”

The stunt proved so successful that McIntyre revisited the idea at WrestleMania 41 during his match with Damian Priest, snapping another mid-match selfie with the Undisputed WWE Champion in the background. This time, the caption read: “Still bored at work, lol.”

“A year later, I was like, ‘Can we do it again? Probably not.’ We talked about it, figured out a plan, ‘this will work here, I think.’ So we had it if we needed it, and if we didn’t, we wouldn’t use it. I managed to take the selfie with Priest in the background, ‘Still bored at work lol.’ That fucker exploded,” said McIntyre.

Following the success of the viral moments, McIntyre finally saw his “Bored At Work” T-shirt get released in 2025, a full year after first pitching the idea.

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)