WWE Champion Drew McIntyre made an appearance on SeventySix Capital’s Leadership series to talk about a wide range of topics.

During it, he discussed his relationship with WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon

“It’s been great. Vince [McMahon] himself, he’s almost like a father figure to me and when my initial run didn’t go to plan, as much as he was trying to help me, as much as the company were trying to help me, I didn’t live up to my potential and quite frankly, I feel like I let him down a lot and this whole journey coming back to the company, I wanted to do it for me, I wanted to do it for my fans, my family but in the back of my mind, I still wanted to make the boss proud for his belief in me all those years ago and show him, ‘Hey, you’ve pretty much got a crystal ball sir.’ Be it telling the world the company’s gonna go public way before it did, the [WWE] Network before it happened, now we’re moving to Peacock, Drew McIntyre’s gonna be a future world champion 10 years before it happens. He saw something in me and I wanted to show him, ‘Hey, I’ve finally become that champion’ that you saw in me all those years ago and he supported me the whole way, he gives absolutely incredible advice and honestly without the journey that I’ve been on and the amount of ups and downs I’ve had to overcome, when I eventually became champion and we literally hit unknown times with the pandemic era with losing our audience, without that journey I’d been on hardening me up, allowing me to face every situation, it prepared me to be probably the only guy that could have led the company during those times because it’s nothing I’ve been through that scares me anymore including being in the unique times we’re in right now.”