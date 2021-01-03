WWE Champion Drew McIntyre did an interview with BT Sports to talk about a wide range of topics.

During it, he explained why MVP is his pick for breakout star of 2020. Here is what he had to say:

“I would probably give the breakout star to MVP. Even though he should’ve been a breakout star in 2005 or whatever, what he’s been able to do – he just came back for a little role here and a little role there, including the VIP Lounge with me that was just a one-off appearance. Everyone knows how good he is – such a great character and such a great talker, and great in the ring as well. Even he thought, ‘I’m at the end of my career,’ but he’s made such an impact and kept getting brought back. Inevitably, what he’s been able to do by taking Bobby Lashley to heights that everyone knew he could get to.

“And then taking other superstars we knew were gonna do great things – someone like Shelton Benjamin, who has been around as long as MVP – but never quite got the heights that he did. MVP was able to bring him back up and show the world what Shelton is really capable of. Cedric – someone we’ve always believed in and never really broken through that initial ceiling, nevermind the glass ceiling – he got a victory over me a couple of years ago, and it was just kind of start and stop, start and stop. MVP has been able to bring him up. He’s created legitimate superstars just by talking. What’s old is new, and now we’re getting the breakout with MVP.”