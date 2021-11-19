WWE superstar Drew McIntyre recently spoke with Fightful to hype up this Sunday’s Survivor Series pay per view and discuss all things pro-wrestling, which include the Scottish Warrior sharing some ideas about how the matchups at Survivor Series could have their stakes raised. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he will be mainly fighting for himself on Sunday:

“I’ve got SmackDown to get through and a live event on Saturday, so I’m trying not to get too far ahead of myself. I see it as an awesome opportunity with ten of the top superstars in WWE and I know a lot of people are like, ‘What’s the point, you just moved from Raw to SmackDown and back and forth. Fight for bragging rights and brand supremacy.’ I’m not fighting for bragging rights or brand supremacy, I’m fighting for Drew McIntyre to be a sole survivor so I can, ‘I did the thing,’ and rack up more momentum and more equity. My goal is to keep doing that until eventually, the time is right to fight for the title and take on Roman Reigns. That time is not right now. He is on a different level. He always talks about it and it’s true. I want to keep building that momentum and equity. Things like surviving on Sunday at Survivor Series helps Drew McIntyre. We are a team, but there are individual efforts as well.”

Does believe that more stakes should be added to Survivor Series matches:

“The idea of building momentum and being one of the survivors is cool, but I would like to see the stakes raised slightly and just make the particular match more compelling because that’s what it is all about for drawing people in. ‘They won, cool, I want to see them keep winning,’ we could raise the stakes. I have a few ideas, but I saw [Xavier] Woods’ idea and I thought that was pretty clever. I know he always has some other ideas up his sleeve. The losing team has a five-way to figure out the fire five and the person left last would be first in the Rumble and the winning team fight in a five-way to decide the last five and the last man standing would be number 30 in the Rumble. I thought that was pretty interesting.”

On King Woods trying to step on his toes as team captain:

“We’re at odds already. It was announced that I’m basically the captain, I never said that, I just said ‘lead the charge.’ There was no captain, I was announced first. Then Woods took umbrage to that and made clear he’s the king and I’m like, ‘Come on man, let’s not do this.’ We know what we have to do, the one thing we always try to do in WWE, WE HAVE TO CO-EXIST! We can’t be fighting amongst ourselves.”