WWE superstar and former world champion Drew McIntyre recently spoke with TalkSport about the retirement of top boxing talent Tyson Fury, and how he believes the Gypsy King is just playing a game and will return to the ring. He also pushes for Fury to return to WWE so the two can square off. Highlights from the interview are below.

Doesn’t buy that Fury is retiring from boxing:

“Hasn’t he said that before? I don’t think he’s quite on Conor McGregor levels quite yet with the boy who cried retirement, but I’m not buying it. If the right situation comes, the right figure comes, I reckon he’ll jump right back in the ring.”

Says the ball is in his court for a WWE return:

“But when it comes to a run in WWE, I’d be curious. The ball is in his court if he wants to do something. If it was one match, maybe he’d get a taste for it? I saw last time when he had his match he was clearly enjoying being around the business and has a passion for WWE. I think guys like him are better served as an attraction that fans can get excited about seeing again, but at the same time, maybe he does do a great job in the ring?”