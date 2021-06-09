Former WWE champion Drew McIntyre recently spoke with 100.7 Star (Pittburgh)’s Bubba Show to hype the return of live crowds for the promotion, the first time they’ll have an audience (aside from WrestleMania 37) since the COVID-19 outbreak last year. Highlights from the Scottish Warrior’s interview can be found below.

Says he plans on giving everything he has for the fans once crowds return:

“Me, personally, I never had a day where I was like, ‘Ugh I have a house show today, or a live event today, or no television cameras [today].’ That’s not something I really went through because I am so obsessed with wrestling, and I have been fired from the WWE in the past, and I do have a greater appreciation and perspective for how lucky I am. But I know a lot of other superstars have felt that way. And there’s been times where I’ve been tired and felt like, ‘Man, I don’t know if I can give 100% today.’ I will never not be grateful; I will never not give 100%. If I get food poisoning and I’m feeling as sick I have ever felt the day of a show, I will be on that show, I’ll be giving it absolutely everything I’ve got. And I know my fellow superstars won’t ever have that thought cross their minds of, ‘Oh man, I could do for a day off today.’ Because now, without having the fans for such a long time, we truly know what we said all along: That our fans are the number one superstar. They create the unique atmosphere of WWE. There’s nothing like it on Earth. It’s so interactive, they’re such an important part of the show. They can change the direction of an interview, they can make an average match good, a good match great, and a great match legendary. I can’t wait to have them back.”

What fans can expect once they return:

“[The WWE] is such an amazing show live, it’s for the whole family from the youngest kid to the adult, there’s something for everyone. It’s great value for money. It’s not just for guys. You know, 40% of our audience is females. It’s a night you’ll never forget, you just have to give it a chance. This is different. We had no other fans for a long time. Our superstars are itching to get back out there and give the best performances they’ve ever given. But our fans can’t wait to be there live. These shows are going to sell out and they’re going to be the kind of shows that you’ll be talking about for years. Every single night is going to feel like a mini-WrestleMania. The atmosphere is going to be unbelievable. [The June 24 event] is a Super Show with no television cameras, so we’re not going to be playing to the cameras or the people at home. We’re going to be with the people in the arena and really having an interactive experience and everyone’s going to be talking about it for such a long time. And the biggest, coolest feeling of all [will be] looking around and thinking, ‘Wow, we’re back to normal, this is freaking cool.’”

(H/T and transcribed Wrestling Inc.)