WWE superstar Drew McIntyre recently spoke with Bleacher Report about all things pro-wrestling, including how he feels about fans returning for this year’s WrestleMania, facing Bobby Lashley at the “Show of Shows,” and how he looks forward to one day sharing a ring with the Swiss Superman Cesaro. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On fans coming back for WrestleMania:

It means the world. Last year, I’m so proud of. What we did, bringing the world an escape with WrestleMania, brought a lot of smiles on a lot of faces during a difficult time…but we’ve all been buzzing for the idea of the fans coming back. The fans are unreal, so passionate in general. They’ve been starved of WWE for a long time, and they’re ready to make some noise, and it’s so cool the first time they’re gonna be there is at WrestleMania. I’m just gonna try to not get overwhelmed. That’s gonna be the biggest challenge for me, walking out for the first time in a stadium with that many people at WrestleMania trying to compose myself. I can’t wait

On facing Lashley in the main event:

It’s two classic heavyweights going to have a classic heavyweight contest in the main event of WrestleMania…WWE was built on two heavyweights going out. Just slugging it out and sitting in holds a lot of the time. We’re two guys that are gonna go out there and lay it in, but we’re gonna have an entertaining, athletic contest at the same time. It’s so cool we have a modern heavyweight contest in the main event of WrestleMania.

Says he’s excited to see Cesaro break through to the next level: