Drew McIntyre recently explained how the infamous photo he took with fellow CM Punk bitter rival, AEW star and TNT Champion “The Scapegoat” Jack Perry, came about.

During an appearance on the Gorilla Position podcast, “The Scottish Warrior” was asked how the picture of the two, which set the social media pro wrestling community on fire, originated.

“On the same flight,” McIntyre stated. “I was just right in front of him. I had a chat with him. Lovely lad. His girlfriend is really nice, flying to LA. Just said, ‘Hey, we should do a picture. We’re both wrestlers. I’ll put it on the internet. Give you a little rub.'”

McIntyre added, “People reacted crazy. That’s the internet!”

Drew McIntyre goes one-on-one against CM Punk in a Strap Match at WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 on August 31 at Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany.

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)