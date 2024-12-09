What was Drew McIntyre up to before making his surprise return in the closing moments of the December 2 episode of WWE Raw?

Allow “The Scottish Warrior” to explain.

The WWE Superstar addressed his absence from the scene in WWE following his loss to CM Punk in their gruesome Hell In A Cell match during an appearance on KWCH 12 Morning News on Monday, December 9.

“I was off the past two months,” McIntyre said. “My last match was a Hell in a Cell match, a very brutal match. I got hit in the head at one point and needed sixteen staples to close a wound at the top of my head.”

McIntyre continued, “I suffered a family loss as well so I went back to Scotland to deal with that and re-evaluate my priorities and realize that I have probably given a bit too much to my profession, to my colleagues, and not enough to my family. I kind of realized I’ve been giving a bit too much for the past 17 years and it’s time to start taking a little more. My mentality is I’m going to take what’s mine, I’m going to beat up the people who deserve to get beat up.”

