Drew McIntyre recently appeared as a guest on the No Contest Wrestling podcast with O’Shea Jackson Jr. and TJ Jefferson for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE.

During the discussion, “The Scottish Psychopath” spoke about his negotiations with WWE for a potential return back in 2017, as well as how he loves being used as an example to talent behind-the-scenes about how a wrestler can be released from WWE and completely reinvent themselves enough to demand a successful return.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On his WWE negotiations in 2017: “In 2017, when I returned to WWE, I was ready to go to New Japan at that point. That’s where my head was at. I spoke to the right people to start having the serious conversations, and Regal told me ‘you’ve got to talk to him, talk to Hunter first, go talk to Paul first’, and it was one minute into the conversation, I knew it was time to come back.”

On how he loves being an example of how a wrestler can completely reinvent themselves after getting released from WWE: “WWE genuinely tells people, ‘Look what Drew did. He took them on a journey, reinvented himself, and found his way back. And if you’re good enough, if you work hard enough, if you believe in yourself enough, you can do it too.’ I’m so proud of that. You know, as much as stuff is going on with Cody [Rhodes], and I right now, look what he did. He followed the blueprint, and he took it to the next level himself. Zack Ryder, Matt Cardona right now, he truly is independent. He’s able to do that carny stuff Cody and I weren’t very good at [laughs]. And he does an amazing job at it. I know so many people killing it, kind of using that blueprint I’m so proud of.”

Drew McIntyre is scheduled to challenge “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship in a rematch from WWE WrestlePalooza on ESPN at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event this coming Saturday night, November 1, 2025, live from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

(H/T to Joseph Currier and F4WOnline.com for transcribing the above quotes.)