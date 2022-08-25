WWE superstar and former world champion Drew McIntyre recently joined El Brunch de WWE to hype up next Saturday’s Clash at the Castle, where the Scottish Warrior will challenge Roman Reigns for the undisputed WWE Universal championship.

During the interview McIntyre discussed the reason he no longer brings his trusty sword Angela to the ring. Highlights can be found below.

Reminds fans that the sword (Angela) was a tribute to his mother:

She’s always there, close by [McIntyre said about the sword]. Recently, I wanted to show Roman [Reigns] and show everybody I have the sword Angela by my side for a number of reasons. It was a tribute to my mother, it was an equalizer in a lot of cases.

Why he no longer brings it to the ring:

I wanted to remind everybody how capable and dangerous I am without a sword and by myself. With my bare hands, I’ve beaten Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania in five minutes, I’ve beaten Goldberg, I’ve beat Randy [Orton], I’ve beat A.J. [Styles], I’ve beat a who’s who of WWE superstars. I am a weapon without carrying around a weapon and I just wanted to remind everybody of that and she’ll still be there for my entrances for sure. I enjoy the pageantry and the spectacle of WWE. I love [that] the sword’s named after my mom, I love the theater of the cool warrior entrance but also, I love to remind people you should be scared of my fist more than the sword.

