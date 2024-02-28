Drew McIntyre talks his infatuation with CM Punk.

The Scottish Warrior spoke about his rivalry with the Second City Saint during today’s edition of The Bump. He says that a reason he keeps mentioning Punk’s name is to keep it relevant since he’ll be out of action with injury for some time. He adds that there are plenty of people that have stuff to say about Punk but just choose not to.

I’m the only one that seems to have a problem with him because he’s been gone, he’s hurt. When he was there, there was lots of people with problems with him. But now that he’s not there, I’m the only one keeping his name alive. So that’s why. If he was there, there’s a crap ton of people that have a problem with CM Punk, trust me. Even if they’re not saying it publicly.

McIntyre will be challenging Seth Rollins for the WWE world title at WrestleMania 40, an opportunity he earned after winning the Elimination Chamber matchup. That spot was initially going to go to CM Punk, but was changed after Punk got hurt.

