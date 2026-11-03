Drew McIntyre has been keeping busy outside of the squared circle, but WWE remains his first love.

The former WWE Champion has been absent from television while pursuing opportunities in acting and voice acting, with projects including Hex, Highlander and Agent of Shadows.

During a recent interview with CNN-News18, McIntyre discussed his growing involvement in Hollywood and made it clear that he isn’t actively seeking out a full-time career in the entertainment industry.

Instead, he explained that the opportunities have come to him, and he’s simply taking advantage of them while they last.

“I mean, again, I’m not chasing it. I know a few of our guys are chasing it. I think Drew McIntyre would say, Drew McIntyre didn’t come to Hollywood. Hollywood came to Drew, and we’re taking it as it comes. I will be back to WWE. You know, WWE’s my home, and I appreciate Nick Khan, Triple H, you know, letting me go out and explore this world.”

McIntyre continued by addressing his eventual return to WWE, indicating that fans will have to wait a little longer before seeing him back inside the ring.

“Hopefully it’s beneficial to both worlds. But when the time is right, Hollywood Drew will be back. But the time’s not right quite yet.”

When asked whether he would choose his developing acting career or professional wrestling if forced to make a decision, McIntyre didn’t hesitate to reaffirm his commitment to WWE.

“Yeah, I mean, it’s WWE. It’s my first love. It’s my most dysfunctional relationship, my longest marriage, and we’ll be together as long as we can be together. Even Batista says the same, he wishes he could still be wrestling in front of the large crowds.”

The Scottish Warrior went on to explain that the connection with a live wrestling audience is something Hollywood simply cannot replicate.

“Cause there’s nothing like the live WWE audience, especially the Indian fans, just how passionate and how much they get into the product, and when you get a good scene and it’s cut, and everyone went, good job, move on, and they just leave, and you’re standing there. I wish everybody was clapping or cheering or something, but that’s what I miss. There’s nothing like the WWE fans.”