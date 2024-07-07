Well that didn’t last long.

Drew McIntyre won the Money In The Bank briefcase earlier in the night and teased cashing-in the briefcase in the world title showdown between Seth Rollins and Damian Priest later in the night. Well, the Scottish Warrior went to keep his word, but he didn’t count on CM Punk being there to screw him over once again.

McIntyre went to hit the Claymore kick, but Punk attacked him from behind with a chair. He then nailed Punk with the world title belt, which allowed Priest to hit the South of Heaven for the win. Along with McIntyre, Rollins was also pissed off that Punk handed the win to Priest, as Rollins can not challenge for the world title again as long as Priest holds it.

Seth "FURIOUS" Rollins had his night ruined at #MITB!

This also means that Priest will be defending the world title against GUNTHER at SummerSlam. WWE has since confirmed the matchup.

