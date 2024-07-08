The words and actions of “The Scottish Warrior” continues to get him in trouble these days.

After being fined following his physical and verbal rampage after being screwed over by CM Punk once again at WWE Money In The Bank 2024 on Saturday in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Drew McIntyre was suspended and fined by WWE.

On Monday, he doubled the fine.

McIntyre surfaced on social media and called WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce “an incompetent bald b*tch,” resulting in Pearce doubling his fine.

“If you were doing your job properly you wouldn’t have been caught in the crossfire you incompetent bald b*tch,” McIntyre wrote via X.

Pearce responded, “Enjoy your off time! Your fine is now doubled. Free advice: Tweet less.”