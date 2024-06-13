Drew McIntyre is a Hall of Famer.

The WWE superstar and former multi-time world champion has been inducted into the Scottish Wrestling Hall of Fame. The news was broken by WWE on its social media channels, which revealed that the Scottish Warrior has become the first active wrestler to be inducted.

McIntyre is set to clash with Damian Priest for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at this Saturday’s Clash at the Castle premium live event.

On behalf of everyone at Wrestling Headlines we’d like to wish McIntyre a congratulations on the incredible achievement.