WWE superstar Drew McIntyre recently spoke with TalkSport about a variety of topics, including his thoughts on boxing sensation Jake Paul and how impressed he is by Paul’s ability to get a crowd to boo him. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Thinks it is cool how Jake Paul gets booed from a crowd:

“Jake Paul is a foe of everybody I guess. [laughs] … Whenever I see him show up at these events and the whole crowd starts booing him, I’m like ‘wow, that’s pretty cool.’

Paul’s influence on boxing:

“It’s like Muhammad Ali back in the day. Everyone just remembers the good parts and how great he was, but if you remember in the beginning of Ali’s career, he was playing the heel and taking inspiration from WWE and playing that character, making people hate him so they would pay money to see him get beat. He [Jake] is basically the number one heel in the world so if he wants to swing by WWE and get Claymored in the face, that’s just fine with me!”

Still wants a match with Tyson Fury:

“I’m still angling for that significant UK pay-per-view and I won’t shut up until it happens. Tyson Fury and I have gone back and forth for a long time. If we needed something just a little outside of the box to get people’s attention, especially in the UK with someone of Fury’s stature fighting Drew McIntyre in the battle of Britain, that would really draw some eyes and that’s where I’d like to see it.”