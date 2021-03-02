Drew McIntyre took to Twitter this afternoon with praise for Sheamus over their opening match on last night’s WWE RAW.

McIntyre won the lengthy bout, which went around 23 minutes, but he says he hopes everyone enjoyed it as much as he did.

“We’re not seeing eye-to-eye right now, but nobody will give you more in a fight than @WWESheamus and Drew McIntyre. Hell of a scrap, hope everyone enjoyed it cause I know I did #WWERaw,” McIntyre wrote.

Sheamus responded and indicated that their war is not over.

“0-1 Scotland [Scotland flag emoji] but one battle doesn’t win a war,” he wrote.

As noted earlier today, the match also received praise backstage. You can click here for that report.

Stay tuned for more on Sheamus and McIntyre. Below is a clip from last night’s match, along with their full tweets:

We’re not seeing eye-to-eye right now, but nobody will give you more in a fight than @WWESheamus and Drew McIntyre. Hell of a scrap, hope everyone enjoyed it cause I know I did #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/N6lZsIr6qV — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) March 2, 2021

0-1 Scotland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 but one battle doesn’t win a war. https://t.co/reNoxYcv2n — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) March 2, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.