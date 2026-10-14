Drew McIntyre isn’t hiding his feelings about CM Punk, although he acknowledges that their personal issues have resulted in some memorable moments for WWE fans.

During an appearance on Bradley Martyn’s Raw Talk podcast to promote his upcoming ReelShort project, “Agent of Shadows,” McIntyre reflected on his rivalry with Punk and made it clear that the two still aren’t on friendly terms.

“He’s a piece of crap. I avoid him whenever I can avoid him,” McIntyre said. “I can tell everybody, he’s a genuine piece of crap. I can’t stand him.”

Despite his feelings toward Punk, “The Scottish Warrior” recognizes the chemistry they have when working together. McIntyre explained that while their issues are legitimate, both understand the importance of remaining professional when WWE puts them in a storyline together.

“I got writers telling me, ‘You’re working with that guy,'” McIntyre recalled. “And I’m like, ‘Alright, I can’t stand him but I know he’s very good at his job.’ I can’t stand him. You put us together, it’s magic for the audience, but also, we have to be professional and not pound each other.”

McIntyre also took a shot at Punk’s unsuccessful UFC career while discussing what he believes would happen if their issues ever turned into a legitimate physical confrontation.

“Because if we pound each other’s heads, I would murder him. Did you see him in UFC? It would look like that if it got real in there.”

McIntyre has been absent from WWE television since April, although he has remained busy with projects outside the ring.

In addition to starring in the upcoming WWE x ReelShort production “Agent of Shadows,” which premieres on October 23, McIntyre was recently announced as part of Disney Animation’s new film, “Hexed.”