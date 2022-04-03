WWE superstar and former two-time WWE champion Drew McIntyre had his special entrance from last night’s WrestleMania 38 entrance cut due to time constraints.

Sean Stark, a member of the Kilted Warriors, took to Twitter to reveal the news writing, “Canceled our entrance. So no Wrestlemania moment. But still got that all access pass. So we roaming around.” In a separate tweet he added, “I was bummed about not being able to perform tonight. But @WWE was so accommodating. Got to meet so many amazing people. But meeting @RheaRipley_WWE was by far the highlight. Such an amazing women and such a talent. She was so kind. Thank you and hope to meet you again.”

Mike Wilson then added a photo on Instagram showing what the group would have looked like. Check it out below.

McIntyre defeated Happy Corbin at last night’s show.