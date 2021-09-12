During his recent interview with Inside the Ropes WWE superstar Drew McIntyre spoke about his desire to step into the ring with current WBC Boxing champion Tyson Fury, a showdown he believes would be worthy of a major pay per view in the United Kingdom. Hear the Scottish Warrior’s full thoughts on the subject below.

Still wants to face Fury at a pay per view in the UK:

“I mean we’re going back and forth with each other. The idea is out there, I don’t want to go into too much detail, but it’s basically when the pandemic situation happened it was a case of where I was gonna put a pin in it for now and come back later because something like that can ignite at any second. The UK pay-per-view idea that’s not something that’s ever gone away for me, that’s happening one way or another.”

Believes that match could draw big as a battle of Britain and hopes for a one week long event:

“For more, I don’t think we necessarily need it, but for something within the UK they kind of get the eyeballs that maybe aren’t watching WWE right now with a lapsed fan to say ‘wait a minute, Tyson Fury is fighting that big wrestler that won the WWE Title from Scotland, yeah I want to kind of pay attention to that,’ and like bill it as a battle of Britain or whatever. Just something like that at the top of the card I’d imagine that would be awesome to draw those outside eyeballs and really make a spectacle of the week. I don’t see it as a one-night event for the UK, It’s a one-week event.”

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling News)