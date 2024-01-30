WWE had to make significant adjustments to its plans following the Royal Rumble PLE on Saturday night due to CM Punk suffering a torn triceps injury. As a result, his scheduled match against World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40 had to be scrapped.

Now, WWE is faced with the task of finding a new opponent for Rollins, and it is expected that this decision will be made at next month’s Elimination Chamber PLE. The two leading contenders for the spot are Drew McIntyre and Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER.

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer mentioned that McIntyre has yet to sign a new contract with WWE, as his current deal is still set to expire after WrestleMania.