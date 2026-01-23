Drew McIntyre isn’t one known for doling out kind words to his fellow WWE Superstars.

But that’s exactly what he did during a recent interview.

While appearing on TMZ’s Inside The Ring this week, the Undisputed WWE Champion addressed a newcomer to the scene on WWE SmackDown in the form of former NXT and TNA World Champion Trick Williams.

And he had nothing but kind things to say.

“Coming up right now, that I’ve gotten to see enough of, maybe Trick,” said ‘The Scottish Warrior’ during the interview. “He certainly has a great look, charisma, and ability. It’s just what you do when you’re given the ball.”

McIntyre continued, “I got the ball to the highest level when I was younger and wasn’t able to quite maximize and had to take the long way around. Hopefully, Trick takes that opportunity and absolutely smashes it. Based on what I’m seeing, he’s young, jacked, and handsome, just like I was.”

“He’s going to get some opportunities,” the champ concluded.

Drew McIntyre is scheduled to appear on WWE SmackDown tonight at 8/7c on the USA Network from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.

MORE WWE NEWS: Possible Spoiler On Women’s Wrestling Legend Gearing Up For Rumored Surprise WWE Return