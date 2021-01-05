WWE Champion Drew McIntyre took to Twitter this afternoon with a warning for WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg.

As noted, Goldberg returned to WWE TV at the end of last night’s Legends Night edition of RAW, confronting McIntyre and challenging him to a title match at the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view on January 31. RAW went off the air with Goldberg shoving McIntyre to the mat, as McIntyre jumped right back up and got in Goldberg’s face.

McIntyre warned Goldberg this afternoon and said that’s the only push he’s going to get.

“Hope you enjoyed that @Goldberg, because it’s the only push you’re gonna get,” Drew wrote.

Goldberg still has not issued any public comments since last night’s return.

You can click here for backstage news on why Goldberg is challenging McIntyre at The Rumble on January 31.

You can see Drew’s full tweet below, along with footage of the shove and Drew’s comeback that aired for most after the USA Network broadcast ended:

Hope you enjoyed that @Goldberg, because it’s the only push you’re gonna get pic.twitter.com/VFUd150xoC — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) January 5, 2021

