Drew McIntyre Hints At Match Stipulation With Dolph Ziggler?

WWE champion Drew McIntyre responded to the official WWE on Twitter account, which asked fans what they thought the match stipulation would be between McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler on tomorrow’s episode of Monday Night Raw. The Scottish Psychopath writes, “I heard someone shout eye for an eye last week.”
Ziggler would retweet McIntyre and write back, “make it career for career, coward.” The champ would fire right back by sharing a photo of Ziggler without hair and adding the caption, “I’m booking the territory kid. Tho this image has caught my attention.”
Whether McIntyre is just having some fun, or teasing a hair vs. hair match remains to be seen. See the exchange below.
I heard someone shout eye for an eye last week 👀 https://t.co/FATh3IUp2m
— Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) July 26, 2020
I’m booking the territory kid. Tho this image has caught my attention pic.twitter.com/SBI5g93qmo
— Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) July 26, 2020
Regardless of the stipulation, WWE did announce that the bout between Ziggler and McIntyre would no longer be for the WWE championship.
