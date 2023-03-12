Drew McIntyre paid tribute to 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio at Saturday’s WWE Road to WrestleMania live event in Youngstown, Ohio.

WWE announced Mysterio as the headliner of the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame Class on Friday’s SmackDown. Mysterio and McIntyre then teamed with Sheamus at Saturday’s WWE live event in Youngstown, to defeat Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos of The Bloodline, thanks to an assist from Sami Zayn. You can click here for full results from Youngstown.

After the match, McIntyre took the mic and praised Mysterio, saying Legend doesn’t cut it for him as he could’ve made the Hall of Fame five times over at this point. McIntyre also mentioned how Mysterio keeps getting younger each year, and said he was making these comments as a friend and a brother, who is so lucky to still be in Rey’s presence. McIntyre ended the tribute by saying no one is more deserving of the induction than Mysterio as he deserves to have his own wing in the Hall.

Drew then re-tweeted the clip and called Mysterio The G.O.A.T.

“This man has done everything there is to do. He deserves his own wing for his influence & impact on our industry. Congrats compadre [goat emoji] @reymysterio,” he wrote.

Mysterio has not publicly responded to the tweet as of this writing.

As noted, it’s believed that Mexican wrestling legend Konnan will induct Mysterio into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 39 Weekend. It’s also expected that Rey will wrestle his son Dominik Mysterio that same weekend on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

You can see the aforementioned video and tweet below:

This man has done everything there is to do. He deserves his own wing for his influence & impact on our industry. Congrats compadre 🐐 @reymysterio https://t.co/WzNGtfQT2D — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) March 12, 2023

