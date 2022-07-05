WWE superstar and former two-time world champion Drew McIntyre recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. about the company’s upcoming Clash at the Castle event in the England later this year, and how he believes an NXT U.K. matchup should be added to the card. Highlights from the interview are below.

Jokes about not being booked for Clash at the Castle:

“Realistically, they might just turn around and go, ‘Drew, you’re not booked,’ and then you’ll find me on a trampoline outside with little weights, jumping up and down, just going, ‘I’m not booked,’ outside of Cardiff. Ask me to referee a match and I’ll say no, and then they’ll try to convince me eventually, and I’ll referee an NXT UK match maybe.”

Thinks an NXT UK matchup should be added to the show:

“We should get an NXT UK match on that show.”