WWE superstar Drew McIntyre was a recent guest on the Point Already Show to discuss a number of different topics, including how the Scottish Psychopath hopes to have marquee matchups with Cesaro, John Cena, and the legendary Undertaker. Highlights from the interview are below.

Hopes to face Cesaro, John Cena, and Undertaker:

There’s a bunch. I mean I always throw out a couple of ones that are unlikely. I’ll say Cesaro first on our current roster. We’ve never had a match before but I’m always saying John Cena and I have never had a singles match and he’s not disappearing from WWE forever without having that singles match and I’ll push for the Undertaker match forever.

How important the Undertaker was for his career:

I was around The Undertaker when I was 24 years old. Vince McMahon allocated him as my mentor. I’ve been around him forever. I still speak to him to this day, such an inspiration for me and I want that last match with The Undertaker before he rides off for the last time.

