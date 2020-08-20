Drew McIntyre Hopes WWE Championship Match Closes SummerSlam, Calls Randy Orton The Joker To His Batman

WWE champion Drew McIntyre recently spoke to Sports Illustrated to hype up his WWE championship matchup against Randy Orton at this Sunday’s SummerSlam pay per view. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Hopes his WWE championship matchup goes on last at SummerSlam:

This title hasn’t been on last, and I’m doing everything I can to change that. It doesn’t matter if there are cinematic matches or anything else, I believe the championship should close the show. My goal is to keep working my butt off to make sure that happens. I don’t want there to be any doubt. As WWE Champion, that’s the spot I want at SummerSlam.

How Randy Orton is currently firing on all cylinders:

This is the Randy I wanted, it’s the match I wanted, and I can’t wait for the bell to ring. Randy is firing on all cylinders, both as a character and in the ring as a performer, and our story is especially meaningful to me because it is based on our truth. I remember being a young kid in WWE and walking on eggshells being around Randy. If you upset him, you’d get heat, you could be fired. But I’m not a scared kid anymore. I’m a grown ass man, and Randy’s got his receipt coming this Sunday.

Calls Orton the Joker to his Batman:

I always knew Randy Orton would make me step up. If I’m Batman, he’s my Joker. Randy is so naturally gifted. Even when he doesn’t give it his all, he’s still one of the best in the world. It’s frightening, but that’s how good he is. And Randy Orton stands for evil, which we see on TV every week, so I’m looking forward to showing a different style on Sunday for my fans.

How he won the fans over:

I can’t thank my fans enough. They’ve let me into their lives. When I started in WWE, I was the chosen one by management. It’s so much cooler to be the one chosen by the fans. Their support keeps driving me forward, and I’m going to put on a match like they’ve never seen out of me before against Orton.

Says SummerSlam is the perfect opportunity to show fans why he is champion: