WWE superstar and former world champion Drew McIntyre recently spoke with Bleacher Report about a number of different topics, which included the Scottish Warrior saying that he’s hoping to have a future singles matchup with Cesaro. Highlights are below.

How he and Cesaro have never had a singles match together:

Oh yeah, [Cesaro] is definitely on my list. I have to mention him any chance I get and the fact we haven’t faced each other considering we’ve been on the same rosters over the years. We’ve both wrestled 20 years apiece. We’ve never had a singles match, which is pretty unbelievable.

Thinks it is only a matter of time before it happens: