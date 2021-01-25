WWE champion Drew McIntyre took to Twitter this evening to hype his return on tomorrow’s go-home edition of Monday Night Raw. The Scottish Psychopath even calls out WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg, who he’ll be defending the title against at next Sunday’s Royal Rumble pay per view.

McIntyre writes, “I make my return on the last #WWERAW before the #RoyalRumble & @Goldberg will be in the house. All jokes aside, I defend my title against one of the most destructive forces in wrestling history & a man who doesn’t get paid by the hour. See you tomorrow, Billy.”

This will be the champs first appearance since he tested positive for COVID-19 two weeks ago.