WWE champion Drew McIntyre took to Twitter earlier today to hype his title defense against Keith Lee on tomorrow’s edition of Monday Night Raw. The Scottish Psychopath writes, “I respect you Keith, but this is as close as you’re going to get as long as I’m the WWE champion.”

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry responded to a Tweet, which asked wrestling fans how they felt about JBL’s run as world champion in WWE. The Word’s Strongest Man writes, “One of the best heels ever!”