“The Scottish Psychopath” had a rough night in the office on Saturday in St. Louis.

At the WWE Backlash: St. Louis premium live event opening Fatal-4-Way match for the WWE United States Championship, Drew McIntyre reportedly suffered an injury.

McIntyre is currently undergoing evaluations by WWE medical personnel following a rough spot during his match with Jacob Fatu, Damian Priest and LA Knight at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO.

The incident occurred during the “South of Heaven” finisher delivered by Priest, where McIntyre’s head reportedly missed the table entirely and made direct contact with the floor.

Sources indicate that McIntyre is being closely checked out as a precaution.

We will keep you posted as additional information regarding Drew McIntyre’s status continues to surface.

(H/T: PWInsider.com)