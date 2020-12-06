WWE has released the latest edition of their “Drew & A” series, which features current WWE champion Drew McIntyre interviewing a special guest. This week…the Scottish Psychopath is joined by Academy Award winner Matthew McConaughey to discuss his new book Greenlights, and showing up in the WWE ThunderDome.

WWE has also released a clip of the legendary Stone Cold Steve Austin remembering Hall of Famer Pat Patterson, who recently passed. The description reads, “From one WWE Hall of Famer to another, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin speaks about what the late, great Pat Patterson meant to his own career and the careers of so many other WWE Superstars.”