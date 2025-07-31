Everyone can finally exhale.

“The Scottish Psychopath” has finally touched down back in the United States.

After being stranded in the United Kingdom without his American passport just days before his big featured match at WWE SummerSlam 2025 this weekend, Drew McIntyre has released a video update on social media.

In the video, McIntyre confirms that he has returned to the U.S.

The video also appears Logan Paul making a brief cameo, with the two taunting and mocking The Miz for trying to get McIntyre’s SummerSlam spot if he couldn’t make it back to the U.S. in time, before telling Randy Orton and Jelly Roll that they “are screwed” this Saturday.