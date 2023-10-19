Drew McIntyre is looking forward to his world title showdown with Seth Rollins at the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event.

The Scottish Warrior spoke about his chemistry with The Visionary during a recent chat on the Mike Jones Show. McIntyre goes on to call Rollins one of his very best opponents and reminds listeners that the two have not had a big match against one another for quite some time.

I’m looking forward to getting that world title match, the first one since Roman Reigns and Bloodline screwed me out of it. Seth is one of my best opponents. We have great chemistry and we haven’t had a big match, or any match, for a very long time. It’s cool that it’s going to be on such a big show.

While McIntyre might respect Rollins off-screen, on-screen is a different story. He’s sent several messages letting the champ know that he will not be taking it easy on him at Crown Jewel. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)