“The Scottish Warrior” is ready for the possibility of “The Best in the World” to try and interfere in his WWE World Heavyweight Championship opportunity coming up later this month in his home country.

During an interview with Cultaholic to promote the upcoming WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland premium live event on June 15 at the OVO Hyrdo in Glasgow, where he challenges Damian Priest for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, Drew McIntyre issued a warning to CM Punk not to get involved in his match.

“I think it would be a mistake for a number of reasons after what happened last time at Clash, I really do not want something like that to happen again to the UK,” McIntyre said of potential interference from the WWE legend next weekend. “This is Glasgow. This is Scotland. This is different. I would strongly suggest not getting involved or doing anything to rock the boat during this show, as there’s a genuine chance you’ll get jumped.”

McIntyre continued, “I’m not even joking, and there’s a genuine chance the security guards won’t stop them because they’re Scottish as well. I’m telling you, there’s a good chance you’ll get jumped and security will help jump you if you get involved in my match.”

In related news, Drew McIntyre surfaced on social media today, June 6, with footage of himself trolling CM Punk while visiting at WWE Headquarters.

