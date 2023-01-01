Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, Xia Li and Tegan Nox all spoke with Megan Morant on this week’s edition of The SmackDown LowDown, as seen in the video below.

McIntyre said his past month off felt like 10 years as he had to sit home and watch The Bloodline do the same thing every week. McIntyre issued a warning to Solo Sikoa and said he’s coming for The Enforcer of The Bloodline. He also promised that he and Sheamus will capture the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles from The Usos on next’s SmackDown. McIntyre also said he plans to kick more ass in the new year.

Nox had her interview interrupted by Li, who claimed she should’ve won the Gauntlet the week before, touting how she pinned Nox and others. Li said she just wants Nox to know that she can beat her at any time, any place. Li walked off, and Nox mentioned how her New Year’s Resolution is to handle Li.

Ricochet talked about saving Braun Strowman from Imperium to show that he also has Strowman’s back after Strowman recently did the save for him, plus it’s nice to let some steam off on Imperium. Ricochet then addressed this week’s issues with Top Dolla of Hit Row, and said Dolla’s reactions to the locker room jokes show that he’s not a good sport. Ricochet promised to defeat Dolla in next Friday’s Royal Rumble qualifier, and said he will once again handle business and earn his way into something, then he will show out in The Rumble as usual.

