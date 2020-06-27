Drew McIntyre Jabs At Dolph Ziggler On Twitter, WWE Releases Falls Count Anywhere Match For Raw Women’s Championship

WWE champion Drew McIntyre jabbed at his Extreme Rules opponent Dolph Ziggler on Twitter by sharing a photo of one of Ziggler’s old hairstyles in response to WWE polling fans on Ziggler’s greatest hair inspirations. He writes, “The Streets Don’t Forget.”
The streets don't forget… https://t.co/9EbHRaKUlg pic.twitter.com/rJZtpxJpu3
— Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) June 27, 2020
WWE has released the full Falls Count Anywhere Raw women’s title match between Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair from a 2016 episode of Monday Night Raw. You can check it out below.
