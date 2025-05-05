A new app has been making waves in the wrestling community, and now Drew McIntyre has officially joined the fun.

The app, called Dropkickd, is being dubbed the wrestling world’s answer to the popular movie-tracking platform Letterboxd. It allows fans to log and rate the wrestling matches and events they’ve watched, offering a fresh and interactive way to track their viewing habits.

Among its standout features is the ability for users to create custom lists — and McIntyre wasted no time getting creative with his. Posting under the username “Big D,” the WWE Superstar launched a list cheekily titled “All The Times Drew McIntyre Was Screwed.”

The list includes some of the more controversial or heartbreaking moments from his career, such as his high-profile loss to Roman Reigns at WWE Clash at the Castle 2022, his recent bout with Damian Priest at Clash at the Castle 2024, and several failed attempts in No. 1 Contender’s matches over the years.