“The Scottish Warrior” is keeping busy, despite being gone from the scene in WWE.

In addition to being part of the debut WWE x ReelShort, ‘Agent of Shadows,’ which debuted a promotional trailer during the WWE Money In The Bank 2026 premium live event on October 10, Drew McIntyre is also part of a new Disney project.

On October 12, Disney Animation released the official trailer for their new film, “Hexed,” which features Henry Winkler, Dan Stevens and others in key voice roles, as well as the aforementioned WWE Superstar.

Featured below is the complete announcement and the debut promotional trailer.

NEW TRAILER AND POSTER FOR “DISNEY’S HEXED,” AN ORIGINAL MAGICAL ADVENTURE FROM WALT DISNEY ANIMATION STUDIOS, NOW AVAILABLE HENRY WINKLER AND DAN STEVENS JOIN VOICE CAST IN KEY ROLES Additional Voice Cameos Announced Including Cheri Oteri, Kathy Najimy, Wayne Knight, Alan Tudyk, Randall Park, Pat McAfee, Chris Parnell, Rachel Dratch, Ariana Madix, Yvette Nicole Brown and More “Disney’s Hexed” Releases Exclusively in Cinemas November 27, 2026 LONDON (October 12, 2026) — A new trailer and poster for “Disney’s Hexed,” an all-new magical coming-of-age saga from Walt Disney Animation Studios, are now available. The original animated film, which features the voices of Hailee Steinfeld, Rashida Jones, Jodie Foster, Walton Goggins, Tracey Ullman and Stephen Fry, releases exclusively in cinemas November 27, 2026. Joining the voice cast in key roles are Henry Winkler as the skittish, all-knowing potoo bird Nigel, and Dan Stevens as Hieronymous, Queen Celeste’s blustering and self-important Grand Councillor of the Throne. The cast will also feature the voices of Brett Gelman, Samson Kayo, Jimmy O. Yang, Ron Funches, Drew (McIntyre) Galloway, Cheri Oteri, Kathy Najimy, Wayne Knight, Alan Tudyk, Randall Park, Bill Farmer, Pat McAfee, Chris Parnell, Sarah-Nicole Robles, Rachel Dratch, Ariana Madix, Kellie Gerardi, Yvette Nicole Brown, Abraham Benrubi and Josh Dallas. In “Disney’s Hexed,” an impulsive and unconventional teenage girl named Billie Doe (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld) discovers secret magical abilities which, once unleashed, hurtle her out of suburbia and into a spectacle-filled journey through a vast witch realm called Hexe. Forced to team up with her cautious mother, Alice (voiced by Rashida Jones), they uncover family mysteries that could change the world of witches forever. Walton Goggins voices Beef Roger Crummchuk, a reclusive, magical three-eyed cat who forges an uneasy alliance with Billie and Alice. Two-time Academy Award® winner Jodie Foster voices Queen Celeste, a sinister figure who will stop at nothing to maintain her power in perpetuity over Hexe. Directed by Fawn Veerasunthorn and Jason Hand; co-directed by Josie Trinidad; produced by Roy Conli and Yvett Merino; and written by Walt Disney Animation Studios Chief Creative Officer Jared Bush and Dana Ledoux Miller, “Disney’s Hexed” opens exclusively in cinemas November 27, 2026.