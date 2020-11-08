WWE superstar Drew McIntyre took to Twitter to hype his appearance on tomorrow’s Monday Night Raw, where the former world champion will be speaking with Alexa Bliss on a Moment of Bliss. McIntyre jokingly writes, “I’m expecting this to be a perfectly normal sit down 10 minute interview. No shenanigans. A nice easy night.”

WWE has released a small clip of yesterday’s edition of Talking Smack, where Intercontinental champion Sami Zayn confronted Kayla Braxton and Paul Heyman. The caption reads, “The Intercontinental Champion is furious that he was replaced by Paul Heyman as co-host of Talking Smack.” Check it out below.