Drew McIntyre spoke with NBC Sports Boston to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, McIntyre recalled as 3MB in 2012, joining forces with Heath Slater and Jinder Mahal. The group continued to run until 2014 when McIntyre and Mahal were released.

The group typically had very little success in victories, but in the past, people have regarded the group favorably. McIntyre made light of 3MB and said they might face The Shield (Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns) in a match.

“We talk about 3MB, I think nostalgia is a hell of a thing,” McIntyre told NBC Sports Boston. “The way that people talk to me about 3MB now, you would think we were The Shield … As time passes, it’s going to get grander and grander by the time, you know, like we’re all in our mid-40s, late 40s, we can have a 3MB-Shield reunion and like, have ourselves a little match, or big matches, and then Heath can take all the bumps.”

