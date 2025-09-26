Drew McIntyre is stepping into Hollywood once again, this time as part of a major franchise reboot.

According to Deadline, “The Scottish Psychopath” has officially joined the cast of Highlander, where he will star alongside Henry Cavill. McIntyre is set to play Angus MacLeod, the brother of Cavill’s character, Connor MacLeod.

The film boasts a star-studded lineup that also includes Russell Crowe, Marisa Abela, Karen Gillan, Djimon Hounsou, Max Zhang, and fellow former WWE Superstar Dave Bautista. Chad Stahelski, best known for helming the John Wick franchise, is directing the project.

Production had entered pre-production earlier this month but was temporarily halted after Cavill sustained an injury during training. Filming is now slated to officially begin in early 2026.

The official synopsis describes the film as follows: “An immortal Scottish swordsman faces off with other immortal warriors in order to obtain a coveted ability.”

This won’t be McIntyre’s first time sharing the screen with Bautista, as the two also appeared together in The Killer’s Game earlier this year.