– PWInsider.com is reporting that Drew McIntyre did, in fact, get glass in his eyes during the windshield spot with Damian Priest at WWE SmackDown in London, England.

– WWE NXT Superstar and former TNA Wrestling star Ethan Page is scheduled for the main event of the upcoming TNA Rebellion 2025 pay-per-view, where he takes on Joe Hendry and Frankie Kazarian for the TNA World Championship.

– WWE NXT Women’s and Women’s North American Champion Stephanie Vaquer visited the WWE Performance Institute in Mexico ahead of the upcoming UFC Mexico fight night event. Featured below is the NXT double champion posing with fellow Chilean Ignacio ”La Jaula” Bahamomdes.