WWE superstar Drew McIntyre recently spoke with Sportskeeda to hype up WrestleMania 37, where the Scottish Psychopath will challenge Bobby Lashley for the WWE championship in the show’s main event. During the interview McIntyre spoke about his desire to step into the ring with Edge, and how their previous history would make a fascinating in-ring story. Highlights are below.

Says he can’t wait for his eventual showdown with Edge:

I can’t wait for it to happen. I’ve been waiting a very long time. I’ve to say I’m a little disappointed he didn’t choose Drew McIntyre and the WWE Championship as the match. It was pointed out recently that it was his first match on SmackDown in about 10 years. His last match was with a young Drew McIntyre.

Says the two have a lot of history dating back to Edge’s run before he retired: